Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Takes $7.56 Million Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 180,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,560,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Campbell Soup as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 15.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 188,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 138.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 481,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,968,000 after buying an additional 279,889 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 67.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 534,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,347,000 after buying an additional 214,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 234.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 141,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after buying an additional 99,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

CPB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $44.19 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.28%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Featured Stories