Worthington Industries Inc (WOR): Price Now Near $52.56; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for WOR

At the time of this writing, WOR (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.1 (0.19%) from the hour prior. WOR has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

WOR ranks 6th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Steel Works Etc stocks.

WOR's Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, WOR’s price is up $0.12 (0.23%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 200 day changed directions on WOR; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows WOR’s price action over the past 90 days.

WOR's RSI now stands at 7.947.

WOR and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

