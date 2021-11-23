Worthington Industries Inc (WOR): Price Now Near $56.05; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for WOR

At the time of this writing, WOR (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.93 (1.69%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as WOR has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 200 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them with price now being above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

WOR ranks 7th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Steel Works Etc stocks.

WOR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, WOR’s price is up $0.93 (1.69%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row WOR has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows WOR’s price action over the past 90 days.

< WOR: Daily RSI Analysis WOR’s RSI now stands at 68.3673.

WOR and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

For WOR News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on WOR may find value in this recent story:

Worthington Industries challenging the EPA on upcoming cylinder ban

While Worthington Industries wants to improve a product, the Environmental Protection Agency may make them eliminate it.

