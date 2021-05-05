WPP plc (WPP): Price Up $1.45 (2.14)% Over Past Day, Up $0.22 (0.32)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for WPP

At the moment, WPP (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.22 (0.32%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as WPP has now gone up 5 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, WPP ranks 39th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

WPP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, WPP’s price is up $1.45 (2.14%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. WPP plc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

