Wsfs Financial Corp (WSFS): Price Now Near $43.84; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

At the moment, WSFS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.48 (-1.09%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that WSFS has seen 3 straight down hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them so that price is now turning below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Banking stocks, WSFS ranks 156th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

WSFS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, WSFS’s price is down $-0.68 (-1.53%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. Of note is that the 50 day changed directions on WSFS; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Wsfs Financial Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< WSFS: Daily RSI Analysis For WSFS, its RSI is now at 36.6667.

WSFS and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

WSFS Management to Meet with Analysts and Investors at the Stephens Annual Bank Forum

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), the parent company of WSFS Bank, will participate virtually in the 2021 Stephens Annual Bank Forum on September 22, 2021. Rodger Levenson, WSFS’ Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Dominic C. Canuso, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host the discussion. Presentation Materials: WSFS will present its current Investor Presentation, which will be available on the

