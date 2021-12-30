Wuhan General Group (OTCMKTS:WUHN) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Wuhan General Group (China), Inc. (OTCMKTS:WUHN)’s share price rose 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 76,815 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 57,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.51.

About Wuhan General Group (OTCMKTS:WUHN)

Wuhan General Group (China), Inc is a nutraceutical biotechnology company. It focuses on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research that develops and commercializes a range of cannabidiol (CBD) and mushrooms based products under Dr. AnnaRx, Medspresso and Handcrafted Delights brands.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?