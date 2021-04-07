Ww Grainger Inc (GWW): Price Down $-4.1 (-1)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.21 (-0.05)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for GWW

At the moment, GWW (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.21 (-0.05%) from the hour prior. GWW has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. From a hourly perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on GWW; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

GWW’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, GWW’s price is down $-4.1 (-1%) from the day prior. GWW has seen its price go up 8 out of the past 10 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 day changed directions on GWW; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows GWW’s price action over the past 90 days.

