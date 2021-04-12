Ww Grainger Inc (GWW): Price Now Near $402.56; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for GWW

Currently, GWW (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.2 (-0.05%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

GWW’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, GWW’s price is up $1 (0.25%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that GWW has seen 2 straight up days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 day changed directions on GWW; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows GWW’s price action over the past 90 days.

