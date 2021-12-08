Ww International Inc (WW): Price Up $0.13 (0.7)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.15 (-0.8)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for WW

At the time of this writing, WW (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.15 (-0.8%) from the hour prior. WW has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Personal Services stocks, WW ranks 11th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

WW’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, WW’s price is up $0.13 (0.7%) from the day prior. WW has seen its price go up 5 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Ww International Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< WW: Daily RSI Analysis WW’s RSI now stands at 100.

WW and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

<500 - Internal server error