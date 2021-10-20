Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH): Price Now Near $81.5; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for WH

At the time of this writing, WH (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.59 (0.74%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as WH has now gone down 8 of the past 10 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Restaraunts Hotels Motels stocks, WH ranks 29th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

WH’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, WH’s price is down $-0.03 (-0.04%) from the day prior. This is the 3rd day in a row WH has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows WH’s price action over the past 90 days.

< WH: Daily RSI Analysis For WH, its RSI is now at 0.

WH and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For WH News Traders

Investors and traders in WH may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 19th

ULTA, WH, and AA made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) momentum stocks list on October 19, 2021.

