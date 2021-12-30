Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $89.49

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $89.49 and last traded at $89.38, with a volume of 1030 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.83.

WH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

In related news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $100,087.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $2,449,641.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 53.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 83.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,957,000 after buying an additional 42,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,076,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,073,000 after buying an additional 39,911 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $725,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?