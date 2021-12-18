Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Short Interest Down 25.2% in November

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the November 15th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of WYNMY opened at $7.12 on Friday. Wynn Macau has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $21.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average of $11.31.

Wynn Macau Company Profile

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

