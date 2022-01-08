Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stake Raised by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,654 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 50,173 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.25% of Wynn Resorts worth $24,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 8.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,418 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 27.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,144 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 7.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,555 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $84.55 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $76.03 and a twelve month high of $143.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.02.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $994.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($7.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $1,801,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $36,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,495 shares of company stock worth $2,198,009. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on WYNN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.64.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

