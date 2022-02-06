Wynnstay Group’s (WYN) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of WYN opened at GBX 581 ($7.81) on Wednesday. Wynnstay Group has a 1 year low of GBX 420 ($5.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 615 ($8.27). The company has a market cap of £118.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 565.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 544.70.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a GBX 10.50 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Wynnstay Group’s previous dividend of $5.00. Wynnstay Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.48%.

Wynnstay Group Company Profile

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

Further Reading