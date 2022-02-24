Xaar (LON:XAR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $191.52

Shares of Xaar plc (LON:XAR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 191.52 ($2.60) and traded as high as GBX 220 ($2.99). Xaar shares last traded at GBX 210 ($2.86), with a volume of 53,545 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £164.74 million and a PE ratio of -14.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 196.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 191.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

Xaar Company Profile (LON:XAR)

Xaar plc develops digital inkjet technology in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates in three segments: Printhead, Product Print Systems, and 3D Printing. The company designs and manufactures piezoelectric drop-on-demand industrial inkjet print heads, product decoration systems, industrial 3D printing systems, inks and fluids, and system components.

