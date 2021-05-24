Xcel Energy Inc (XEL): Price Up $0.01 (0.01)% Over Past Day, Up $0.21 (0.29)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for XEL

At the moment, XEL (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.21 (0.29%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Utilities stocks, XEL ranks 52nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

XEL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, XEL’s price is up $0.01 (0.01%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as XEL has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows XEL’s price action over the past 90 days.