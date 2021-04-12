Xcel Energy Inc (XEL): Price Up $0.16 (0.24)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.32 (-0.47)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for XEL

Currently, XEL (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.32 (-0.47%) from the hour prior. XEL has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them with price now being below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

XEL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, XEL’s price is up $0.16 (0.24%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows XEL’s price action over the past 90 days.

