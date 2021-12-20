XcelToken Plus 24-Hour Volume Tops $16,609.00 (XLAB)

XcelToken Plus (CURRENCY:XLAB) traded 104.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 20th. XcelToken Plus has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $16,609.00 worth of XcelToken Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XcelToken Plus has traded 68.5% higher against the dollar. One XcelToken Plus coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00040357 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007004 BTC.

About XcelToken Plus

XLAB is a coin. XcelToken Plus’ total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,499,840,241 coins. XcelToken Plus’ official Twitter account is @xceltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XcelToken Plus is www.xceltrip.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “XcelToken Exchange is fully backed by XcelTrip, XcelToken (Utility Token) and XcelPay Wallet that provides secured crypto trading with hot and cold wallets. “

