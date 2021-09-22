Xencor Inc (XNCR): Price Now Near $33.5; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for XNCR

At the time of this writing, XNCR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.07 (-0.21%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that XNCR has seen 3 straight down hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on XNCR; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, XNCR ranks 232nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

XNCR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, XNCR’s price is down $-0.2 (-0.58%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that XNCR has seen 3 straight down days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 50 day changed directions on XNCR; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows XNCR’s price action over the past 90 days.

< XNCR: Daily RSI Analysis XNCR’s RSI now stands at 0.

XNCR and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

