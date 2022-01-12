Xencor Inc (XNCR): Price Up $0.07 (0.18)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.41 (-1.08)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for XNCR

Currently, XNCR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.41 (-1.08%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as XNCR has now gone down 8 of the past 10 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, XNCR ranks 222nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

XNCR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, XNCR’s price is up $0.07 (0.18%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Xencor Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< XNCR: Daily RSI Analysis For XNCR, its RSI is now at 34.7955.

XNCR and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

For XNCR News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on XNCR may find value in this recent story:

