Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (XHR): Price Down $-0.09 (-0.52)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.11 (-0.6)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, XHR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.11 (-0.6%) from the hour prior. XHR has seen its price go down 5 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 50 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

XHR ranks 16th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Restaraunts Hotels Motels stocks.

XHR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, XHR’s price is down $-0.09 (-0.52%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< XHR: Daily RSI Analysis For XHR, its RSI is now at 86.5248.

XHR and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

