Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX): Price Now Near $23.88; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for XRX

Currently, XRX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.25 (-1.06%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 200 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

XRX ranks 16th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Computers stocks.

XRX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, XRX’s price is up $0.06 (0.25%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that XRX has seen 3 straight up days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Xerox Holdings Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.