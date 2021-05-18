Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX): Price Now Near $24.36; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for XRX

Currently, XRX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.05 (-0.2%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as XRX has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 100 hour changed directions on XRX; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

XRX ranks 47th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Computers stocks.

XRX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, XRX’s price is up $0.02 (0.08%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as XRX has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on XRX; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Xerox Holdings Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

