Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX): Price Now Near $24.59; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for XRX

At the time of this writing, XRX (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.01 (0.04%) from the hour prior. XRX has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. From a hourly perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

XRX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, XRX’s price is up $0.32 (1.32%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Xerox Holdings Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

