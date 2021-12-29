XL Fleet Corp (XL): Price Down $-0.06 (-1.86)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.01 (-0.41)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for XL

Currently, XL (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.41%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as XL has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

XL ranks 32nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Automobiles and Trucks stocks.

XL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, XL’s price is down $-0.06 (-1.86%) from the day prior. This is the 3rd day in a row XL has seen its price head down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. XL Fleet Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< XL: Daily RSI Analysis For XL, its RSI is now at 0.

XL and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

