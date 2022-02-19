Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Body

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xometry Inc. is an AI-enabled marketplace for on-demand manufacturing. Xometry Inc. is based in ROCKVILLE, Md. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xometry presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $44.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.06. Xometry has a twelve month low of $40.38 and a twelve month high of $97.57.

In related news, insider Kathy Mayerhofer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $637,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.10 per share, for a total transaction of $58,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 172,885 shares of company stock worth $8,275,411 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xometry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Xometry by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Xometry by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Xometry by 161.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xometry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

