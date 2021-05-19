XP Inc (XP): Price Now Near $41.99; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for XP

Currently, XP (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.36 (0.85%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

XP ranks 104th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

XP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, XP’s price is down $-0.15 (-0.36%) from the day prior. XP has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows XP’s price action over the past 90 days.

