XP Inc (XP): Price Up $0.84 (2.02)% Over Past Day, Up $0.41 (0.96)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for XP

Currently, XP (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.41 (0.96%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Trading stocks, XP ranks 16th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

XP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, XP’s price is up $0.84 (2.02%) from the day prior. XP has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. From a daily perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 day timeframes. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 100 and 200 day moving averages have been crossed, so that price is now turning above them. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows XP’s price action over the past 90 days.