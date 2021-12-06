XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly Sells 17,400 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 17,400 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $1,246,188.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $65.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.16. XPEL, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $103.84. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.39 and a beta of 2.16.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. XPEL had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in XPEL by 20.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 20.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the third quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 28.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 61.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 68,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after buying an additional 25,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?

