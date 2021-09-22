XPEL Inc (XPEL): Price Now Near $84.37; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for XPEL

Currently, XPEL (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.71 (-1.99%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on XPEL; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Fabricated Products stocks, XPEL ranks 2nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

XPEL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, XPEL’s price is up $1.21 (1.46%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as XPEL has now gone up 8 of the past 10 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows XPEL’s price action over the past 90 days.

< XPEL: Daily RSI Analysis For XPEL, its RSI is now at 42.5196.

XPEL and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

