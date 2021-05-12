Xpeng Inc (XPEV): Price Down $-0.02 (-0.08)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.43 (-1.7)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for XPEV

At the time of this writing, XPEV (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.43 (-1.7%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Automobiles and Trucks stocks, XPEV ranks 21st in regards to today’s price percentage change.

XPEV’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, XPEV’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.08%) from the day prior. XPEV has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Xpeng Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

Tesla stock falls again after downbeat China sales data

Shares of Tesla Inc. took another dive Tuesday, after the electric vehicle maker’s April sales in China fell sharply from March, more so than its rivals amid negative public relations issues.

