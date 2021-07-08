Xpeng Inc (XPEV): Price Down $-2.13 (-5.14)% Over Past Day, Up $0.47 (1.21)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for XPEV
At the moment, XPEV (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.47 (1.21%) from the hour prior. This is the 3rd hour in a row XPEV has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
XPEV ranks 62nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Automobiles and Trucks stocks.
XPEV’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart
At the time of this writing, XPEV’s price is down $-2.13 (-5.14%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that XPEV has seen 2 straight down days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Xpeng Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.
XPEV: Daily RSI Analysis
Has Xpeng’s dual primary listing set the stage for homecoming by more US-listed Chinese tech firms?
The trading debut of Xpeng’s US$1.8 billion initial public offering (IPO) in Hong Kong kicked off a day after Beijing announced a new set of rules for companies looking to raise capital on overseas exchanges. The stock opened on Wednesday 1.8 per cent higher at HK$168 before ending the day flat at its IPO price of HK$165. Xpeng has, however, become the first company with a weighted voting rights (WVRs) structure to choose Hong Kong as its second home jurisdiction in a dual primary listing, setti
