Xpeng Inc (XPEV): Price Down $-2.13 (-5.14)% Over Past Day, Up $0.47 (1.21)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for XPEV

At the moment, XPEV (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.47 (1.21%) from the hour prior. This is the 3rd hour in a row XPEV has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

XPEV ranks 62nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Automobiles and Trucks stocks.

XPEV’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, XPEV’s price is down $-2.13 (-5.14%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that XPEV has seen 2 straight down days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Xpeng Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.