Xpeng Inc (XPEV): Price Now Near $28.35; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for XPEV

Currently, XPEV (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.1 (-0.34%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as XPEV has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

XPEV ranks 5th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Automobiles and Trucks stocks.

XPEV’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, XPEV’s price is up $0.73 (2.64%) from the day prior. XPEV has seen its price go up 5 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows XPEV’s price action over the past 90 days.