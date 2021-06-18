Xpeng Inc (XPEV): Price Up $1.08 (2.44)% Over Past Day, Up $0.57 (1.27)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for XPEV

At the time of this writing, XPEV (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.57 (1.27%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row XPEV has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Automobiles and Trucks stocks, XPEV ranks 2nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

XPEV’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, XPEV’s price is up $1.08 (2.44%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as XPEV has now gone up 8 of the past 10 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Xpeng Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.