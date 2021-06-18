Xpeng Inc (XPEV): Price Up $1.08 (2.44)% Over Past Day, Up $0.57 (1.27)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for XPEV
At the time of this writing, XPEV (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.57 (1.27%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row XPEV has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Out of Automobiles and Trucks stocks, XPEV ranks 2nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.
XPEV’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart
At the time of this writing, XPEV’s price is up $1.08 (2.44%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as XPEV has now gone up 8 of the past 10 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Xpeng Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.
Investors and traders in XPEV may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day: The Opportunity In XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) And The Risks From The Big Picture Shareholders of XPeng Inc. ( NYSE:XPEV ) will be pleased this month, given that the stock price is up 74% to US$41.03 following its latest first-quarter results. Want More Great Investing Ideas? 9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021 5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns 7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market
For XPEV News Traders
Investors and traders in XPEV may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:
The Opportunity In XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) And The Risks From The Big Picture
Shareholders of XPeng Inc. ( NYSE:XPEV ) will be pleased this month, given that the stock price is up 74% to US$41.03 following its latest first-quarter results.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021
5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns
7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market