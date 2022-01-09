Xponance Inc. Cuts Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,979,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $398,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,697 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,760,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $249,142,000 after acquiring an additional 922,824 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,583,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,619,000 after purchasing an additional 447,875 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 793,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,911,000 after purchasing an additional 363,209 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAE opened at $52.63 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $142.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 87.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.85 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.11.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

