Xponance Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,889 Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,678,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,082,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,364,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

VSCO stock opened at $56.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.01. Victoria’s Secret has a 12 month low of $45.65 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.41.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Victoria’s Secret’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.44.

Victoria’s Secret Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

