Xponance Inc. Reduces Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,846 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 34.1% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.9% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 20,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 39.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 154,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after purchasing an additional 43,729 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 50,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 12,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.86.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $78.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $81.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.50%.

In other news, CFO James R. Chapman purchased 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan N. Story purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

