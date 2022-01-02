Xponance Inc. Sells 173 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 335.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total transaction of $429,030.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 21,278 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.32, for a total value of $12,305,492.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $29,394,064. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

POOL stock opened at $566.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 0.85. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $305.47 and a twelve month high of $582.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $547.78 and a 200-day moving average of $496.07.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $536.29.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Read More: Bear Market