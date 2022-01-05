Xponance Inc. Trims Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTRS. Amundi purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the second quarter worth about $135,059,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Northern Trust by 3,941.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 455,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,637,000 after buying an additional 443,988 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the second quarter worth about $34,227,766,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 586,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,867,000 after purchasing an additional 355,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 4,077.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,913,000 after purchasing an additional 353,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTRS. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Northern Trust from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.20.

In other news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total value of $500,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total value of $236,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,420 shares of company stock worth $9,142,378. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NTRS stock opened at $125.28 on Wednesday. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $88.20 and a twelve month high of $126.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.69 and a 200 day moving average of $116.68.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 44.16%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).