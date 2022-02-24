Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 133,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,092,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after purchasing an additional 13,875 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,144,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 52,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. TheStreet lowered Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.40.

XYL opened at $88.15 on Thursday. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $87.44 and a one year high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.02 and its 200-day moving average is $120.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total transaction of $242,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).