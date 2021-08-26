Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc (YMAB): Price Now Near $28.74; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for YMAB

At the time of this writing, YMAB (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.14 (-0.48%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

YMAB ranks 239th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks.

YMAB’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, YMAB’s price is down $-0.14 (-0.48%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows YMAB’s price action over the past 90 days.

< YMAB: Daily RSI Analysis YMAB’s RSI now stands at 13.5135.

YMAB and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market