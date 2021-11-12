Yalla Group Ltd (YALA): Price Now Near $8.4; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for YALA

Currently, YALA (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.36 (-4.15%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

YALA ranks 260th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

YALA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, YALA’s price is down $-0.08 (-0.94%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows YALA’s price action over the past 90 days.

< YALA: Daily RSI Analysis YALA’s RSI now stands at 47.2637.

YALA and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

