Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the January 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

YAMCY stock opened at $47.81 on Tuesday. Yamaha has a 12-month low of $42.84 and a 12-month high of $69.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.07.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Yamaha from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

About Yamaha

Yamaha Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of musical instruments, audio equipment and electronic components. It operates through the following segments: Musical Instruments, Audio Equipment, and Others. The Musical Instruments segment provides piano, strings, percussion, wind, and electronic musical instruments.

See Also