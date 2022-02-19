Yamana Gold’s (YRI) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Body

Raymond James reissued their market perform rating on shares of Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a C$6.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on YRI. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Peel Hunt lowered their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. CSFB set a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a C$560.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$57.68.

TSE YRI opened at C$6.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.78 and a 12 month high of C$6.54.

In other Yamana Gold news, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 6,422 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.72, for a total transaction of C$36,733.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,716 shares in the company, valued at C$770,575.52. Also, Director Peter Marrone sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total value of C$522,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,092,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,920,824.64. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,668 shares of company stock worth $633,441.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

