Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Sold by Blue Grotto Capital LLC

Blue Grotto Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 260,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,172 shares during the period. Yandex makes up approximately 5.5% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $20,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Yandex by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,626,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,096,062,000 after purchasing an additional 150,271 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Yandex by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,868,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $839,645,000 after acquiring an additional 248,818 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Yandex by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,024,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $719,177,000 after acquiring an additional 213,209 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Yandex by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,814,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $340,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Yandex by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $355,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Yandex from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.86.

Shares of NASDAQ YNDX opened at $44.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of -113.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Yandex has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $87.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.81 and its 200-day moving average is $70.25.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. Yandex had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yandex will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

