Yandex NV (YNDX): Price Up $0.91 (1.42)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.06 (-0.09)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for YNDX

At the moment, YNDX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.06 (-0.09%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

YNDX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, YNDX’s price is up $0.91 (1.42%) from the day prior. YNDX has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Yandex NV’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

For YNDX News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on YNDX may find value in this recent story:

Russia’s Yandex seeks more time to respond to allegation it broke competition law

Russian internet giant Yandex asked on Thursday for an extra month to respond to accusations that it violated competition law on its search engine at the expense of other companies, Russia’s Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) said. The state agency told Yandex in February that it had created unequal market conditions for general online search services, that it was preferentially promoting its own products and asked it to stop. In it, they accused Yandex of abusing its dominant market position and urged it to establish a level playing field for fair competition in online searches.

