Yatsen Holding Ltd (YSG): Price Now Near $9.05; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for YSG

Currently, YSG (Get Ratings)’s price is down $0 (0%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

YSG ranks 52nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Consumer Goods stocks.

YSG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, YSG’s price is down $-0.27 (-2.9%) from the day prior. YSG has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows YSG’s price action over the past 90 days.

For YSG News Traders

Investors and traders in YSG may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Yatsen to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 19, 2021

Yatsen Holding Limited (“Yatsen” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YSG), a leader in the rapidly evolving China beauty market, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, before the open of the U.S. markets.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

