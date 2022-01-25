Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors and makeup sponges; kits; and other products. Its brand portfolio includes Perfect Diary, Little Ondine and Abby’s Choice. Yatsen Holding Limited is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Shares of NYSE:YSG opened at $1.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of -1.39. Yatsen has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.15.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Yatsen had a negative net margin of 41.35% and a negative return on equity of 35.40%. The firm had revenue of $208.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.52 million. Analysts anticipate that Yatsen will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Yatsen by 1,069.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,510,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,473,000 after buying an additional 12,354,866 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its holdings in Yatsen by 211.3% in the second quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 11,134,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,331,000 after buying an additional 7,557,855 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Yatsen by 167,401.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,313,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,044,000 after buying an additional 3,311,205 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP increased its holdings in Yatsen by 90.3% in the third quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,737,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after buying an additional 1,298,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Yatsen in the second quarter valued at about $18,121,000. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yatsen (YSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com