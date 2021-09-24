Yellow Corp (YELL): Price Now Near $5.48; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for YELL

At the time of this writing, YELL (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.12 (-2.14%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row YELL has seen its price head down. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on YELL; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Transportation stocks, YELL ranks 95th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

YELL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, YELL’s price is down $-0.29 (-5.03%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows YELL’s price action over the past 90 days.

< YELL: Daily RSI Analysis YELL’s RSI now stands at 33.3333.

YELL and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market