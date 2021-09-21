Yelp Inc (YELP): Price Now Near $36.51; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for YELP

Currently, YELP (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.13 (-0.35%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 100 and 20 hour moving averages have been crossed, so that price is now turning below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Personal Services stocks, YELP ranks 24th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

YELP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, YELP’s price is up $0.01 (0.03%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as YELP has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows YELP’s price action over the past 90 days.

< YELP: Daily RSI Analysis YELP’s RSI now stands at 53.3333.

Note: YELP and RSI appear to be diverging in terms of their respective trends, with YELP declining at a slower rate than RSI.

